 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested

Mumbai Police ANC seized narcotics worth Rs 9.31 crore from Worli and Bandra West, including cocaine, MDMA tablets and hydro ganja. Several accused, including a Nigerian national, were arrested under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized narcotic substances worth ₹9.31 crore in operations conducted in the N.M. Joshi Marg and Bandra West areas.

The seizures include 226 grams of cocaine, 500 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets weighing 248 grams, and 6.544 kg of hydro ganja (hybrid ganja). Several accused, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the cases.

A team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli Unit, while conducting surveillance to trace drug traffickers involved in the sale, supply and storage of narcotics in Mumbai, noticed suspicious movements of a Nigerian national near a railway workshop on N.M. Joshi Marg.

After stopping him and following due procedure under the NDPS Act, the police searched his bag and recovered 226 grams of cocaine. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₹2.26 crore in the international market.

FPJ Shorts
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Further investigation revealed that the accused was illegally residing in India. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and he has been arrested.

MDMA Tablets And Hydro Ganja Recovered In Bandra West

In a separate operation, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar Unit, acting on suspicion, intercepted an individual at Pali Village, Bandra West, and arrested him on December 10, 2025, after complying with NDPS Act procedures.

During the search, police seized 500 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets weighing 248 grams, valued at approximately ₹49.60 lakh. Further investigation led to the recovery of 6.544 kg of hydro ganja (hybrid ganja) from the possession of two accused, valued at approximately ₹6.54 crore, along with other incriminating material.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys 1,815 Kg Ganja & 27,880 Codeine Bottles Worth ₹5...
article-image

Total Seizure Valued At Rs 9.31 Crore, Probe Continues

Police said the total value of the seized contraband and related material stands at ₹7.05 crore seized by the Ghatkopar Unit and ₹2.26 crore seized by the Worli Unit. The combined seizure amounts to ₹9.31 crore. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and supply chain of the seized narcotics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged...

₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home