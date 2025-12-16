Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested

Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.31 Crore In Worli, Bandra Operations; Nigerian National Among Accused Arrested | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized narcotic substances worth ₹9.31 crore in operations conducted in the N.M. Joshi Marg and Bandra West areas.

The seizures include 226 grams of cocaine, 500 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets weighing 248 grams, and 6.544 kg of hydro ganja (hybrid ganja). Several accused, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the cases.

A team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli Unit, while conducting surveillance to trace drug traffickers involved in the sale, supply and storage of narcotics in Mumbai, noticed suspicious movements of a Nigerian national near a railway workshop on N.M. Joshi Marg.

After stopping him and following due procedure under the NDPS Act, the police searched his bag and recovered 226 grams of cocaine. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₹2.26 crore in the international market.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was illegally residing in India. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and he has been arrested.

MDMA Tablets And Hydro Ganja Recovered In Bandra West

In a separate operation, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar Unit, acting on suspicion, intercepted an individual at Pali Village, Bandra West, and arrested him on December 10, 2025, after complying with NDPS Act procedures.

During the search, police seized 500 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets weighing 248 grams, valued at approximately ₹49.60 lakh. Further investigation led to the recovery of 6.544 kg of hydro ganja (hybrid ganja) from the possession of two accused, valued at approximately ₹6.54 crore, along with other incriminating material.

Total Seizure Valued At Rs 9.31 Crore, Probe Continues

Police said the total value of the seized contraband and related material stands at ₹7.05 crore seized by the Ghatkopar Unit and ₹2.26 crore seized by the Worli Unit. The combined seizure amounts to ₹9.31 crore. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and supply chain of the seized narcotics.

