Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar; Check Out | File

Palghar: According to property registration documents obtained by Zapkey.com, Anjali Tendulkar, spouse of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has acquired an apartment valued at ₹32 lakh in Virar close to Mumbai. Anjali Tendulkar, spouse of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has acquired an apartment valued at ₹32 lakh in Virar close to Mumbai.

The documents indicate that a flat has been acquired in a structure called Peninsula Heights in Virar. The documents indicate that the 391 sq ft apartment is located on the building's third floor. The documents indicate that the transaction was recorded on May 30, 2025, and it included a stamp duty of ₹1.92 lakh along with registration fees of ₹30,000.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Anjali Tendulkar, as a female homebuyer, received a 1% discount on stamp duty. In Maharashtra, women who own homes can avail themselves of this benefit, as stamp duty rates in the state vary from 5% to 7%, based on the city and district.

An email has been dispatched to Sachin Tendulkar's office. The narrative will be revised upon receiving a reply. Local brokers indicate that the price per sq ft for residential properties in Virar varies between ₹6,000 per sq ft and ₹9,000 per sq ft or more, based on the area.