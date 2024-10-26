Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra

Suniel Shetty | File Pic

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, along with his son Ahan Shetty, has recently acquired a property for Rs. 8.01 crores. The property is located in Khar West (Bandra), according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. It was a ‘Sale Certificate’ and the property was acquired by the father and son through a bank auction purchase.

According to documents, the property purchased by the Shettys spans an area of 111.52 sq. m. (1,200.39 sq. ft.). The transaction was finalised in October 2024, with stamp duty fees of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Square Yards also noted that several other prominent celebrities, such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have recently made investments in Bandra, Mumbai.

It is a highly desirable area, due to proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex and commercial hubs of Worli and Andheri. The locality is highly sought-after amongst high-profile homebuyers owing to premium amenities along with excellent infrastructure and connectivity to not only the key areas but also the international airport.