 Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra

According to documents, the property purchased by the Shettys spans an area of 111.52 sq. m. (1,200.39 sq. ft.). The transaction was finalised in October 2024, with stamp duty fees of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Suniel Shetty | File Pic

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, along with his son Ahan Shetty, has recently acquired a property for Rs. 8.01 crores. The property is located in Khar West (Bandra), according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. It was a ‘Sale Certificate’ and the property was acquired by the father and son through a bank auction purchase.

According to documents, the property purchased by the Shettys spans an area of 111.52 sq. m. (1,200.39 sq. ft.). The transaction was finalised in October 2024, with stamp duty fees of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Recalls Being Called 'Monologue Guy,' Struggles With Personal Time Due To Non-Stop...
article-image

Square Yards also noted that several other prominent celebrities, such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have recently made investments in Bandra, Mumbai.

It is a highly desirable area, due to proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex and commercial hubs of Worli and Andheri. The locality is highly sought-after amongst high-profile homebuyers owing to premium amenities along with excellent infrastructure and connectivity to not only the key areas but also the international airport.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Rachin Ravindra And Mitchell Santner's Celebratory Moment Goes Viral As Latter Runs Out Rishabh Pant In Pune Test
Video: Rachin Ravindra And Mitchell Santner's Celebratory Moment Goes Viral As Latter Runs Out Rishabh Pant In Pune Test
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rasha Thadani Shares Priceless Photos With Mother Raveena Tandon On Her 50th Birthday

Rasha Thadani Shares Priceless Photos With Mother Raveena Tandon On Her 50th Birthday

IPC Review: Rajesh Chavan’s Direction Delivers A Gritty Dive Into Rural Justice And Legal Intrigue

IPC Review: Rajesh Chavan’s Direction Delivers A Gritty Dive Into Rural Justice And Legal Intrigue

Woman Accuses Chris Brown Of Rape On Diddy's Yacht In 2020, Recalls Feeling 'Disgusted': 'I Said No...

Woman Accuses Chris Brown Of Rape On Diddy's Yacht In 2020, Recalls Feeling 'Disgusted': 'I Said No...

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty & Son Ahan Purchase ₹8.01 Crore Property In Bandra

Surbhi Jyoti Announces Wedding With Sumit Suri, Shares Photos From Jim Corbett: 'Beginning Our...

Surbhi Jyoti Announces Wedding With Sumit Suri, Shares Photos From Jim Corbett: 'Beginning Our...