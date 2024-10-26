 Kartik Aaryan Recalls Being Called 'Monologue Guy,' Struggles With Personal Time Due To Non-Stop Work: 'Getting Bit Burnt Out'
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, stated that he is getting a bit 'burnt' out due to non-stop work and is struggling to give himself personal time, because he is always thinking about work or what he has not done, or what went wrong.

"I think I need time for myself also, I am getting a bit burnt out with this — just constantly been working. But the thing is, I don’t know anything else but work. I’ve tried that, but it doesn’t work for me. I am a workaholic x 100," Kartik told Indian Express.

article-image

Furthermore, Kartik shared after he got his first film, he was making sure that people knew his name. He added, "They would call me the monologue guy, that was all my identity. So, I have always wanted different things at different times. I haven’t had the chance to sit and back reflect, because I am in a race with no finish line."

He recalled that he did not enjoy the moment after he got his first film. "When I didn’t have work, I was only thinking how to get my first film. When I got it, I didn’t enjoy that moment, I just went for it, the film released, then the second film didn’t work," he added.

Kartik shared that after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which revived his career, and was almost like a re-launch, success, failures, everything kept happening. "Even till today, I haven’t gotten the chance to relax and think, I’ve come this far," he shared.

article-image

"You know what I enjoyed? The first time someone asked for a selfie and recognised me. I would in fact walk into a mall deliberately so that people recognise me. So, all of this is also work for me, it is no vanity at all. It is work somewhere down the line," concluded the actor.

