Bollywood Talk: Kartik Aaryan Attributes Success To Mother & Sister; Teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “As they say, behind every successful man is a woman. In my case, it's my mother and sister,” actor Kartik Aaryan said on Thursday while promoting the third instalment of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during his visit to the city. While discussing about the film, he shared, “There are many elements that set this instalment apart from the previous two. In this new chapter, the audience will witness more intense horror elements. Veteran actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will be part of the third part—just their names add glamour to the film.”

He further added, “Some portions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be carried forward in the next part, but the rest will be new story full of twists and turns. This horror-comedy will be enjoyable for all age groups.” When asked about the early stages of his career and the turning point, he reflected, “The film industry is full of ups and downs. You really have to struggle to carve your own path. From my first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu KeTitu Ki Sweety, I walked a long road. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released quite some time after my debut, but that was the moment when people started recognising me by name.”

Expressing pride in his roots, Kartik said, “I am very proud to be from Madhya Pradesh and visiting Indore always feels like home since many of my cousins live here. I brought my mother along this time and we plan to visit a few places together in the city.” Addressing comparisons between him and Akshay Kumar's roles in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, he said, “I don’t understand why people compare Akshay sir's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 to mine in part 2. There can be no comparison between the two of us. He is a senior actor and his approach to acting is entirely different.”

When asked about how he handles failures, Kartik explained, “I don’t get too attached to the emotions of failure or success. I focus more on enjoying the process. Of course, I want the film to succeed, but if it doesn’t, I don’t dwell on the results.” He also shared insights into his family’s expectations saying, “I come from a family of doctors and my mother wanted me to complete my education alongside my acting career. I managed to finish my degree by the time I completed my third film and continued my studies even after joining the industry.”

When asked about the release of Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the same day, Kartik was optimistic: “The clash won’t affect either film. Both are needed for the audience to fully enjoy the Diwali festival. No one will miss out on watching these films.” Speaking about Kiara Advani’s potential return to the franchise, Kartik teased, “Whether she will be a part of the third instalment or not is a surprise. Everyone will just have to wait and see.”

Recalling his time on set, Kartik said, “It was a lot of fun working with veterans like Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Their energy and experience are incredible.” When asked about his belief in supernatural elements, he said, “I don’t believe in such things in real life, but I do believe in energies. On set, we create an atmosphere to suit the film. For this film, we built a horror vibe to make the scenes more immersive.”