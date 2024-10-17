MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Govt, Admin Of 'Careless' After Molestation Of 3-Year-Old Girl In Bhopal

Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and the administration accusing them of being 'careless' following the molestation case of three-year-old girl in the state capital.

The minor girl was molested by the son of her coaching tutor under the jurisdiction of Bagsewaniya police station in the district on Tuesday evening, October 15. The following day, the case was registered against the accused after the counselling of the minor with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and medical examination.

On Thursday, Congress leader Patwari told ANI, "Such horror has never been happened in history which is happening with the daughters in Madhya Pradesh now. The Madhya Pradesh government and the administration are so careless that no amount of criticism is enough." "Around 18 girls are being raped every day in Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal incident is showing again that Madhya Pradesh has become the capital of rape. And this government is ruthless in protecting the honour of daughters. They don't care, they only want votes, corruption and loans," he added.

Besides, in a post on X, Patwari wrote, "How shameful and horrifying it is that every morning in Madhya Pradesh begins with the news of a girl being molested. Once again in Bhopal, a three-year-old girl was molested by her teacher's son, which shocked the entire state. The girls who have not even learnt to speak properly are being left among these beasts and their voices are being taken away, and the Chief Minister of the state is responsible for this."

"The condition of our daughters in the state has become such that they come to their senses later, but they are molested first. Every day the newspapers are filled with the tears and screams of our daughters, but the government has now become blind and deaf. Under the rule of this government, which gave the slogan of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao', daughters go to study, but are not saved," he further wrote.

He further demanded resignation of CM Mohan Yadav, who is also holding the post of state home ministry, from the post of home minister.

"After all, how many more girls' lives will you allow to be played with, Chief Minister? To give a safe and fear-free state to the girls of my state, Mohan Yadav ji should immediately resign from the post of Home Minister," Patwari added in the post on X.

