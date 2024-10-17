 VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital

VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital

The identity of the girl and the entire matter is still unknown.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps From Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Local Send Her To Hospital | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl allegedly jumped off a multi-storey building in Vijay Nagar area of Indore on Thursday. She fell on the terrace of the lower roof with a thud sound, sending shockwaves among the passersby. The visuals show the locals rescuing her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It is said that the girl attempted to kill herself, however, if it as a case of attempted suicide or an accident is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, the incident pertains to Janseva Flour Mill near Golden Gate in Vijay Nagar area. After the girl jumped from the building, she fell on the roof of the lower floor. People brought her down after a lot of effort and sent her to the hospital. The identity of the girl and the entire matter is still unknown.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital

VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital

Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,'...

Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,'...

GACC Girl Student Driven Around Indore For 2 Hours; Bus Driver Arrested

GACC Girl Student Driven Around Indore For 2 Hours; Bus Driver Arrested

Indore City Tops Country In BJP Membership Drive, Leads In New Registrations

Indore City Tops Country In BJP Membership Drive, Leads In New Registrations

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Hospital Suptn. To Issue Letters To Resolve Fingerprint Issues Of Patients

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Hospital Suptn. To Issue Letters To Resolve Fingerprint Issues Of Patients