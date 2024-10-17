VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps Off Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Locals Rush Her To Hospital

VIDEO: Indore Girl Jumps From Multi-Storey Building, Falls On Lower Roof; Local Send Her To Hospital | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl allegedly jumped off a multi-storey building in Vijay Nagar area of Indore on Thursday. She fell on the terrace of the lower roof with a thud sound, sending shockwaves among the passersby. The visuals show the locals rescuing her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It is said that the girl attempted to kill herself, however, if it as a case of attempted suicide or an accident is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, the incident pertains to Janseva Flour Mill near Golden Gate in Vijay Nagar area. After the girl jumped from the building, she fell on the roof of the lower floor. People brought her down after a lot of effort and sent her to the hospital. The identity of the girl and the entire matter is still unknown.

Further details are awaited.