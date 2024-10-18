MP Foundation Day Celebrations To Be Low-Key Due To Diwali; No Mega Concert At Lal Parade Ground, Dance-Drama Also Dropped

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government plans to scale down the celebrations of the 69th State Foundation Day this year as it is falling a day after Diwali. The event to mark the Foundation Day will be held at the open air stage of Ravindra Bhavan instead of Lal Parade Ground on November 1.

The culture department has proposed the names of singers KS Chitra, Papon, Javed Ali, Monali Thakur and Meet Bros for performing at the function. One or more of them will be picked for the Sugam Sangeet segment of the event. A Qawwali session is also planned for which the names of Sabri Brothers, Quadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu have been proposed. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the culture department will showcase their exhibitions on the Bhavan’s premises.

Director culture, NP Namdeo told Free Press that they have proposed to hold the MP Foundation event at the Ravindra Bhavan and will include Sugam Sangeet and exhibitions. “We have sent a proposal which is under consideration,” he said. Initially, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was planned at the Lal Parade Ground on the Day.

The plan, however, was dropped as it was felt that not enough number of people may turn up for the event on the next day of Diwali. Last year (2023), the Foundation Day was not celebrated due to the Election Model Code of Conduct in force for Vidhan Sabha polls. Prior to that, grand celebrations marked the Day with top stars performing at the Lal Parade Ground drawing a huge number of audience.

In 2022, music director and playback singer Shanker Mahadevan and his team from Mumbai performed on the Foundation Day. In the past, well-known artists including playback singers Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, film actor Hema Malini, music directors A R Rahman and Vishal-Shekhar have performed on the Day. A dance drama based on a theme related to the state also formed part of the celebrations.