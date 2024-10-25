 Kartik Aaryan Addresses Box Office Pressure After Stree 2 Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release: 'No One Got Me ₹500 Crore Director...'
Ahead of the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he felt any 'pressure' following the impressive box office success of Stree 2. The actor said that in his journey, he has never been handed anything, he had to make the plate himself, and no one came to him with a platter. "No one got me a Rs 500 cr director when I started, I worked with all debut directors."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. Ahead of it, the actor addressed if he is feeling the 'pressure' following the impressive box office success of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

Speaking to Indian Express, Kartik said that in his journey, he has never been handed anything, he had to make the plate himself, and no one came to him with a platter. "No one got me a Rs 500 cr director when I started, I worked with all debut directors. So, I haven’t been that lucky, but I know from where my margin can rise. If I am still giving that number, I am content with that," he added.

Furthermore, Aaryan added that he is neither 'comparing' nor 'complaining' as he feels content with his journey. He stated that when he first came to Mumbai, nobody knew him, but now he is being recognised in every corner in the country, for which he is very grateful.

"There is mathematics behind it. Like what is the team, what was their last film, what is their next, who is the audience coming to see? Is it the biggest date of the year, are there many holidays in the run? There are several calculations, which you as well as the industry is looking at. When these things are well calculated, you don’t take the pressure of it," Kartik concluded.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be clashing with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, among others.

