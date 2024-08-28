'It’s Harder To Get Opportunities...': Kartik Aaryan On Being An Outsider Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Kartik Aaryan |

Actor Kartik Aaryan is a self-made personality, who had many challenges when he initially started his journey in the industry. He recently discussed the challenges of being an outsider and dealing with mental health issues.

Despite his success, Kartik faced intense pressure of getting key roles when he started his career, and he feels it in a way affects him. Speaking to GQ about the same, he stated, "It’s harder to get the opportunities, or your work recognized when you’re not from the industry, and that does end up affecting you. You have to learn everything from scratch, find your own footing, and fight to be treated equally.”

Kartik with his struggles aims to break the stigma around mental health and inspire others. He further added, “I have, in the past, thought about how different my career would have looked had I received the same sort of treatment as someone who’s always had a foot in the door. It’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work to realize that being an outsider is not a weakness. Everything that I have done so far is a product of my own hard work.”

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising stars in the industry. He has often impressed fans with his performances in the film. On the work front, he is all set to be once again seen as Rooh Baba in the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

The film is the third installment of the e Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Set in the heart of Kolkata, the gripping story will unsolve the mystery of vengeful spirits. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films, and Murad Khetani under the Cine1 Studios banner.