'PR Stunt', 'Sweet Gesture': Kapil Sharma Replies To A Fan Asking For Passes To Attend His Show; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Kapil Sharma | YouTube

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best comedians we have in the industry. Fans of Kapil are always eager to meet him and watch him live. Recently, a fan tweeted to Kapil that his mother is a huge fan of him, and she would like to attend his show. Kapil replied to the fan, and told him to contact his team on Instagram for the passes.

The fan tweeted, "@KapilSharmaK9 hello kapil sir, My family is a huge Fan of your show. My mother really want to attend your show live. I don’t know how to find passes for the show so i am messaging you. Please give 2 passes for my mother and father and if possible 2 more for me and my wife. Loveu (sic)."

Replying to the fan, Kapil wrote, "Hi, you can connect with #teamkapilsharma on instagram, they will do the needful, pls give my regards to your mom (sic)."

Netizens React To Kapil Sharma's Tweet

Netizens have a mixed response to Kapil's tweet. While many netizens feel that it was a sweet gesture by the comedian, some are saying that it is a PR stunt.

A netizen tweeted, "Lovely gesture from you. Waise puchna tha ki Paisa bhi lagta hai kya passes ke liye. Ya koi alag alag process hai? Just for knowledge. Nothing to mind (sic)." Another X user wrote, "No way people get passes by posting such messages (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Pr stunt lol (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, let's see if the fan will get the passes for Kapil's show or not.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Currently, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 is streaming on Netflix. Every Saturday, a new epiosde is released, and today (January 3, 2026), we will get to watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the show.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release

Kapil's movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released in December last year, but due to Dhurandhar it failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the makers are re-releasing the film on January 9, 2026.