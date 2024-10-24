 Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office Clash? Here's The Truth (EXCLUSIVE)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office Clash? Here's The Truth (EXCLUSIVE)

Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office Clash? Here's The Truth (EXCLUSIVE)

Two big-budget films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, are set to clash in theatres on November 1. Reports claimed that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 accused Singham Again team of 'unfair practices' with respect to screen distribution, however, a source told FPJ that the claims are false. "No such complaint has been filed," the source said.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image

This Diwali, the Hindi box office is set to witness one of the much-hyped clashes of the season as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will both release in theatres on November 1. Recently, reports went viral that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 accused the team of Singham Again of resorting to 'unfair practices', but we have now found out that the claims in these reports are untrue.

A report in Indian Express claimed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing the makers of Singham Again over screen distribution. Alleging that Singham Again makers have secured more screens from themselves across the country, team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 asked CCI to ensure a 50-50 share of screens.

A source close to the development has now exclusively informed Free Press Journal that there is no truth to the report, and that the makers are eagerly waiting for the film to release. "No such complaint has been filed by the makers with the CCI. There is no issue with the screens and distribution. We don't know how the rumour began, but all is well," the source confirmed.

Read Also
Anees Bazmee SLAMS Media For Misinterpreting His Statement On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again's...
article-image

Earlier, actor Kartik Aaryan, who is set to reprise his role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, had also stated that the clash with Singham Again is a "win-win situation". "It's such a big date that not just two films, but more films can release during Diwali. I feel that it’s a bonanza for the audience," he told India Today.

FPJ Shorts
Care Rating Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit After PAT Jumps 31% In Q2 FY25
Care Rating Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit After PAT Jumps 31% In Q2 FY25
Mira Bhayandar: Cyber Crooks Hack Phone Of 38-Year-Old Mira Road Techie, Secure ₹15 Lakh Loan Without Consent
Mira Bhayandar: Cyber Crooks Hack Phone Of 38-Year-Old Mira Road Techie, Secure ₹15 Lakh Loan Without Consent
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Offers Prayers At Temple In Lower Parel, Conducts Roadshow Before Filing Nomination From Worli; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Offers Prayers At Temple In Lower Parel, Conducts Roadshow Before Filing Nomination From Worli; VIDEO
'Shameful, Cheap Publicity': Astro Influencer Slammed For Using 'Modi' Reference On Vulgar Photo Post
'Shameful, Cheap Publicity': Astro Influencer Slammed For Using 'Modi' Reference On Vulgar Photo Post

He also wished the team of Singham Again best of luck and said that he was focused on his own film.

Read Also
Anees Bazmee REACTS To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Clash: 'Announced Release Date In Advance,...
article-image

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of the franchise after the blockbuster first two installments, Singham Again is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's coveted 'cop universe', starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office...

Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office...

'Was Linked Up With Actresses': When Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Revealed Reason Behind Divorce...

'Was Linked Up With Actresses': When Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Revealed Reason Behind Divorce...

Nushrratt Bharuccha Gifts Herself Swanky New Range Rover Worth ₹2 Crore Ahead Of Diwali (VIDEO)

Nushrratt Bharuccha Gifts Herself Swanky New Range Rover Worth ₹2 Crore Ahead Of Diwali (VIDEO)

'Sirf Game Hai..': Vivian Dsena's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki Costar Kamya Punjabi Slams Bigg Boss...

'Sirf Game Hai..': Vivian Dsena's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki Costar Kamya Punjabi Slams Bigg Boss...

Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji To Re-Release On TV: Know Date, Plot & Where To Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji To Re-Release On TV: Know Date, Plot & Where To Watch