Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office Clash? Here's The Truth (EXCLUSIVE)

This Diwali, the Hindi box office is set to witness one of the much-hyped clashes of the season as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will both release in theatres on November 1. Recently, reports went viral that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 accused the team of Singham Again of resorting to 'unfair practices', but we have now found out that the claims in these reports are untrue.

A report in Indian Express claimed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing the makers of Singham Again over screen distribution. Alleging that Singham Again makers have secured more screens from themselves across the country, team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 asked CCI to ensure a 50-50 share of screens.

A source close to the development has now exclusively informed Free Press Journal that there is no truth to the report, and that the makers are eagerly waiting for the film to release. "No such complaint has been filed by the makers with the CCI. There is no issue with the screens and distribution. We don't know how the rumour began, but all is well," the source confirmed.

Earlier, actor Kartik Aaryan, who is set to reprise his role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, had also stated that the clash with Singham Again is a "win-win situation". "It's such a big date that not just two films, but more films can release during Diwali. I feel that it’s a bonanza for the audience," he told India Today.

He also wished the team of Singham Again best of luck and said that he was focused on his own film.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of the franchise after the blockbuster first two installments, Singham Again is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's coveted 'cop universe', starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.