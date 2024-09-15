Anees Bazmee REACTS To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Clash: 'Announced Release Date In Advance, But What Can We Do?’

Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again at the box office on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Diwali. Recently, Anees Bazmee, director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reacted to the clash and stated that such decisions are business matters between producers, not his.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the director was asked if he had discussed the issue with Ajay. To this, he said, "Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea."

Further, he shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release date was announced a year in advance, but he believes a good film doesn't rely on a specific date to succeed.

"I’m the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors.”

Bazmee added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again can do well at the box-office. "Ajay, Akshay (Kumar) and Rohit (Shetty) are dear friends. They know Anees bhai will never call us to change the movie’s date. I’ve never done that. Each film has its own destiny," he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a sequel to both the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Vidya Balan will reprise her role as Manjulika, she will be joined by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Whereas Singham Again features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff, among others.