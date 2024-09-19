Anees Bazmee SLAMS Media For Misinterpreting His Statement On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again's Clash

Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee slammed media for 'misinterpreting' his statement on his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's potential clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Both the big-budget films are scheduled to release around Diwali 2024.

Taking to his official X account, Bazmee wrote, "Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/ business dynamics. I've seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation."

He added, "Let me rephrase: I am thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Two amazing films, two talented teams. Let's do it together."

Bazmee's shared his official statement on social media after a few news portals claimed that he approached Rohit Shetty to postpone the release of Singham 3 to avert clash. Reportedly, the filmmaker had also stated that Singham Again’s team insisted on a Diwali release. "Clashes are never a good idea," he said according to reports.

For those unversed, a report in MidDay had quoted Bazmee saying, "Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do?"

He reportedly added, "I’ve always maintained that a good film doesn’t need a date to work. I’m the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors."

Bazmee had also said that he has 'zero knowledge' about the film business and that he never understood box-office collections.