 Kartik Aaryan On Bollywood Not Reacting To Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'People Speak Depending On...'
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, was recently questioned on why Bollywood often refrains from reacting to certain important issues.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Actor Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion, based on India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Recently, the 33-year-old actor was questioned about why Bollywood often refrains from addressing certain important issues, such as the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata that shocked the world.

In response, Kartik told News 18, "It is not true that Bollywood doesn’t react. Everyone reacts in their own way. The difference is that people speak out depending on the situation. But it’s not that no one reacts at all."

However, earlier, several Bollywood celebrities, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and John Abraham, among others, expressed their anger over the incident.

Meanwhile, recently, Kartik rented out his Juhu apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month. The property covers almost 1912 sq. ft., costs Rs 17.5 crore, and is jointly owned by Kartik and his mother, Mala Tiwari. According to a report in Moneycontrol, the lease and license agreement was registered on August 28.

According to the official documents, Aaryan's apartment is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency co-operative society of the Juhu area.

On the work front, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. It is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Next, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also has Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline.

