Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai Aur...'

Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2 was a shock to many. The film was announced in 2019 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead. It was set to be directed by Collin D'Cunha and was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Later, it was reported that Kartik and Karan had an alleged fallout, due to which the film was put on hold indefinitely.

Recently, Kartik addressed his exit from Dostana 2 and his fallout with Johar. He said The Lallantop in Hindi, “Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur, specifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai."

Further, Kartik said that even when the fallout news came, he remained silent about it and will continue to do so as he only wants to focus on his work. "Lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai, ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai," added Aaryan.

The original film, Dostana, released in 2008, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in the lead.

Years after the fallout, Kartik joined forces with Karan as he announced a new movie on his 33rd birthday. The yet-to-be-titled film, will be directed by Sandeep Modi, and will be released on 15th August, 2025.

Check out the announcement:

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, which is directed by Kabir Khan.