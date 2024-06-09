 Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai Aur...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai Aur...'

Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai Aur...'

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 and was set to be directed by Collin D'Cunha.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2 was a shock to many. The film was announced in 2019 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead. It was set to be directed by Collin D'Cunha and was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Later, it was reported that Kartik and Karan had an alleged fallout, due to which the film was put on hold indefinitely.

Recently, Kartik addressed his exit from Dostana 2 and his fallout with Johar. He said The Lallantop in Hindi, “Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur, specifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai."

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Says Rats Chewed Up Mat Of His ₹4.72 Crore McLaren GT Car: 'Had To Pay Lakhs To Fix...
article-image
Read Also
Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his exit from Karan Johar's Dostana 2: 'I am very greedy, but...'
article-image

Further, Kartik said that even when the fallout news came, he remained silent about it and will continue to do so as he only wants to focus on his work. "Lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai, ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai," added Aaryan.

The original film, Dostana, released in 2008, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in the lead.

Years after the fallout, Kartik joined forces with Karan as he announced a new movie on his 33rd birthday. The yet-to-be-titled film, will be directed by Sandeep Modi, and will be released on 15th August, 2025.

Check out the announcement:

Read Also
Sandeep Singh Says Success Has Gone To Kartik Aaryan's Head, Calls Him 'Control Freak': 'Took My...
article-image

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, which is directed by Kabir Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kailash Kher On PM-designate Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony: 'Congratulate All The People For...

Kailash Kher On PM-designate Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony: 'Congratulate All The People For...

Himanshi Parashar Bids An Emotional Adieu To Her Character Sahiba From Teri Meri Doriyaann: 'My Last...

Himanshi Parashar Bids An Emotional Adieu To Her Character Sahiba From Teri Meri Doriyaann: 'My Last...

Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai...

Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai...

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...