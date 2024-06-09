 Kartik Aaryan Says Rats Chewed Up Mat Of His ₹4.72 Crore McLaren GT Car: 'Had To Pay Lakhs To Fix It'
Kartik Aaryan Says Rats Chewed Up Mat Of His ₹4.72 Crore McLaren GT Car: 'Had To Pay Lakhs To Fix It'

The car was gifted to Kartik by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar after their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on to be a massive success in 2022

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Bollywood's latest sensation Kartik Aaryan was on cloud nine when he was gifted a lavish McLaren GT worth Rs 4.72 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, he has now revealed that the car incurred him heavy expenses as rats chewed up the mats when it was parked in the garage.

In a recent interview, Kartik revealed that while he loved his McLaren GT, he could not drive it around because rats in his garage had damaged it. "I hardly drive the McLaren. It was in the garage for a long time and rats chewed the mat which cost me a lot. I had to pay lakhs just to fix the mat," he shared.

For those unawares, the car was gifted to Kartik by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar after their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke the curse of COVID-19 in theatres and became one of the highest grossing films of 2022. The car happened to be the first one of its kind to be delivered in India and the actor was spotted multiple times driving it around the streets of Mumbai.

He had also shared a video of his pet dog Katori sitting on top of the car, with the caption, "Spoilt Kid @katoriaaryan Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi."

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, which is set to showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of real-life hero Murlikant Petkar.

Directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, the film is set to hit the silver screens on June 14, 2024.

