Mumbai: Wanting To Meet Kartik Aaryan, Goregaon Woman Gets Duped Of ₹82 Lakh

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has amassed millions of fans and recently, a miscreant took advantage of the same fan following to dupe a Mumbai residence of a whopping Rs 82 lakh. After promising to set up a meeting with the Chandu Champion actor, the accused extracted the staggering amount from the complainant, only to vanish later.

According to reports, the complainant, Aishwarya Sharma, happens to be an aspiring film producer, who wanted to make a film with Kartik titled 'Love In London' with a budget of Rs 1 crore. In a bid to reach out to the actor, Aishwarya got in touch with the accused, Krishna Kumar Ramvilas Sharma, who claimed that he worked as an agent between actors and producers.

In April-May 2023, he promised that he will set up a meeting for Aishwarya and Kartik, and for that, the complainant paid him Rs 82.75 lakh. However, after the payment was done, he kept stalling the meeting, stating that Kartik was busy with his shoots, and that is when Aishwarya grew suspicious. She eventually found out that Sharma was nowhere close to being related to the film industry, but by then the accused had already vanished with the money.

Aishwarya registered a cheating case at the Amboli police station, and after a massive manhunt, the cops traced Sharma down to Karnataka and arrested him on Wednesday.

Police stated that Sharma was a history sheeter and he had cases of cheating against him not just in Mumbai, but also in Delhi and Chennai.

Speaking of Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Chandu Champion, in which he is set to feature in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, the film will release in theatres on June 14.