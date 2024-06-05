Kartik Aaryan To Replace Salman Khan As Sooraj Barjatya's New 'Prem'? Here's What We Know

As Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, he seems to also be busy reading scripts and discussing new projects with filmmakers. And if reports are to be believed, the actor, who has been on a roll for the past couple of years, might have just signed his first Sooraj Barjatya film.

And if that wasn't enough, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that Kartik is set to be the new 'Prem' of Barjatya's films, a trademark name that was held high by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan until now.

Earlier, Barjatya had himself announced his reunion with Salman and the film was tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. However, after being in fray for over a year, the film reportedly got shelved as the actor was not keen on exploring the romantic space soon.

And in a case of someone's loss being someone else's gain, Kartik seems to have bagged the opportunity to be Barjatya's brand new Prem. However, the makers haven't confirmed if the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will star in Prem Ki Shaadi or whether he has signed an entirely new film.

The report stated that the project is still in talks, and Barjatya feels Kartik has it in him to be the new-age Prem, as he wants his hero to have an innocence on screen. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of nuclear families in the modern days.

The actor is expected to sign the dotted lines after the release of Chandu Champion, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 14.

Besides Chandu Champion, Kartik also has a few more projects in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and others.