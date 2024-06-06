Sandeep Singh Says Success Has Gone To Kartik Aaryan's Head, Calls Him 'Control Freak': 'Took My Support When He Was A Failure'

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh made some shocking claims about Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview and stated that the actor became a different person after tasting success. Not just that, but he went on to call Kartik a 'control freak' and also said that he won't ever approach him for a film.

During a chat with Siddharth Kanan, Sandeep revealed that he and Kartik were the thickest of buddies before the latter shot to fame. He also claimed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor would seek guidance from him when he was struggling to make a mark in Bollywood, and also stated that it was him who introduced Kartik to filmmakers like Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani.

"He held my finger and walked when he was a failure. After tasting success, his phone number remained the same, but he changed," Sandeep said.

Sandeep went on to claim that Kartik has now become a 'control freak' and that he wants to do everything by himself, right from making changes in script to choosing the actress opposite him and other logistics.

"Even when I see him posing in front of the paparazzi, I feel I am seeing a different person," Sandeep said, adding that a person's time always changes but his relations don't.

Sandeep further said, "I shared the trailer of Safed with him and asked him to promote it on his social media. People like Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi did it, but Kartik didn't. I keep sending him our old pictures together but he does not even respond anymore."

Kartik is yet to respond to Sandeep's claims against him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Chandu Champion, which will release in theatres on June 14. The film marks his first collaboration with Kabir Khan and his drastic physical transformation for it has already become the talk of the town.