Box Office Numbers Won’t Matter, Says Chandu Champion Actor Kartik Aaryan Amid Poor Response At The Box Office

Kartik Aaryan is currently seen playing a real life character, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s celebrated film Chandu Champion. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about box office pressures, his next Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 3 and a lot more. Excerpts:

What made you say that Chandu Champion is the biggest film in your career so far?

This film isn’t big for me in terms of scale or stature, I never said in that zone. It is my toughest role and I will always remember this role. I hope people would remember this role in my filmography. It’s the story that is need of the hour. The film will inspire millions of people to achieve their dreams. I feel, such a character comes rarely in life. Box office numbers won’t matter.

How was the reaction of Murlikant Petkar after watching the film?

It was an emotional screening. When I saw him seeing his life on celluloid and thinking about the moments where he might have lived it in a way, where we are showcasing it, it felt like a reward to me.

Do you feel you are the top most commercial actor in the country as of now?

With the kind of films I am doing, I am trying to set the bar high for myself also. I am constantly upping the game with Satyaprem Ki Katha to Chandu Champion to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and so on. This upping the game makes me go and achieve more. I don’t know if I am top most or no since things change every Friday.

Does box office bothers you?

Eventually, we all want films to be profitable. I am okay with whatever the numbers is but it should profitable to my producers. Since my producers, exhibitors are making money out of my films, my job is done. I only have this much pressure, rest doesn’t matter. Rest everything is just for headlines. Who will dislike more numbers but I have come to terms with that every film would not be a money spinner. I want to continue to be the gold at the box office but I don’t know the trick and I do have early Friday jitters.

Does movie promotions take a toll on you at times?

I live in the moment and promote the film wholeheartedly. I promote any of films with 200% of my capability which I had done with Chandu Champion too. I had a sore throat, I didn’t sleep well for six days at a stretch. I promoted the film in every corner of the world and given interviews. I can only promote and spread the awareness.

Tell us something about Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 3?

I think, we have a great script and I am really looking forward to it. The way we are shooting also is much bigger and larger. We have great expectations from the film. This is the franchise where we have the locked script even in the second part. I am happy the way we are unfolding third part. I am enjoying shooting for it.