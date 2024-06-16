Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Sees Big Jump, Total Climbs To ₹11.50 Crore

After much anticipation and hype, Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, released in theatres on June 14, and the film seems to be going strong at the box office. Within just two days of its release, it has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark, emerging to be a hit among the masses.

Chandu Champion opened with Rs 4.75 crore at the box office on Friday, and on Saturday, the film raked in Rs 6.75 crore. With that, the film's total collection has now mounted to Rs 11.50 crore.

Chandu Champion is based on the story of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, who despite all odds, refused to give up. The film also marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan, who is known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and '83 among others.

Chandu Champion has been receiving positive response from audience and critics alike, and on Saturday, Kartik took to his Instagram handle to pen a note thanking people for showering love on the film. "Duniya ke har shak har sawal har chidaati hui hasi ko galat sabit karne ka aur palat ke bolne ka AE HASTA KAIKO HAI...Thank you to all the love, whistles and claps...A story that everyone needs to know is in a theatre near you," he wrote.

He was also seen getting emotional in another video when he visited a theatre in the city and the audience gave him a standing ovation for the film.

Kartik's physical transformation has been making headlines ever since Chandu Champion was announced. The actor even shared a video of his transformation in which he stated that he lost 18 kg for his role and also completely gave up on sugar for over a year.