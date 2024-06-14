 VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional, Hugs Kabir Khan As He Gets Standing Ovation For Chandu Champion
Chandu Champion is based on the rollercoaster life of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan returned to the theatres after almost a year as his film Chandu Champion released on Friday. The film has been receiving rave reviews from audience and critics and the actor was seen getting emotional as people cheered and gave him a standing ovation during the film's screening.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Friday as the film hit the theatres and shared a video in which people in a packed theatre were seen clapping for him. On seeing their reaction, the actor got all emotional and teary-eyed and was seen giving director Kabir Khan a tight hug. He also thanked the audience for their love.

Along with the video, he penned a heartfelt note which read, "These claps, these standing ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey. This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life!"

He went on to say, "I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero...Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you."

"Ye movie, har uss Chandu ke liye jo Champion banna chahta hai, har uss Chandu ke liye jo Champion ban sakta hai," he added.

Chandu Champion is based on the rollercoaster life of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and it marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, who has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and '83 to his credit.

Kartik underwent a drastic transformation for the film and he also called Chandu Champion his toughest work till date. Sharing his transformation journey, he had stated that he did not touch sugar for over one year, and lost almost 12 kg to look the part.

