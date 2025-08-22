 Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Expresses
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway will henceforth run the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express & Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya express with revised composition. | Canva

Central Railway will henceforth run the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express & Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya express with revised composition as per details below:

*Revised composition*:

One 1st AC, Two AC-2Tier, One AC-3Tier, Three AC-3Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Generator Car and 1 Second Seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

*Following trains will run with the above mentioned composition*:

Train no 17411 CSMT- Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express Ex CSMT with effect from 20.10.2025

Train no 17412 Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi express Ex Kolhapur with effect from 19.10.2025

Train no 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya express Ex Kolhapur with effect from 21.10.2025

Train no 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Haripriya express Ex Tirupati with effect from 18.10.2025

For detailed timings and halts of these trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers to please note the above changes

For the convenience of passengers, an additional stoppage will be provided at Amalner station to Train No. 22663/22664 Tambaram – Jodhpur Superfast Express on experimental basis.

Additional stopage

Train No. 22663 Tambaram – Jodhpur Superfast Express has been provided with additional halt at Amalner station w.e.f journey commencing from Tambaram on 23rd August, 2025. The train will arrive Amalner station at 2.45 pm and depart at 2.47 pm

Similarly, Train No. 22664 Jodhpur – Tambaram Superfast Express has been provided with additional halt at Amalner station w.e.f journey commencing from Jodhpur on 26th August, 2025. The train will arrive Amalner station at 4.16 pm and depart at 4.18 pm

*For detailed information, passengers may please visit* www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

