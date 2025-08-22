'We Welcome The Supreme Court's Order': Maharashtra Politicians' First Reaction Over SC's Ruling On Stray Dogs | FPJ

Mumbai: On August 22, the Supreme Court altered its previous directive from August 11 that mandated the capture of all stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and banned their release from shelters. The Supreme Court updated its August 11 directive regarding stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, allowing their release after vaccination, deworming, and sterilisation, while prohibiting aggressive or rabid dogs.

Mumbai politicians have reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling over the stray dogs statin the decision has been welcomed. BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by people due to the behaviour of stray dogs, the judiciary had earlier issued some orders... Now that the new decision has come, it must be welcomed by all..."

The Supreme Court ruled today that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be released after sterilisation and vaccination, and not kept in permanent confinement. Public feeding is prohibited; specified feeding areas are necessary. People and non-governmental organisations that want to take action are required to pay ₹25,000 and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

Shiv Sena MLA Milind Deora expressed support for the recent Supreme Court's updated decision regarding stray dogs in a recent X post. He stated, "I welcome the SC’s revised order on Delhi’s stray dogs. Mumbai can serve as a model for the rest of India."

Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "We welcome the Supreme Court's order regarding stray dogs. We also welcome the sentiments of people who love dogs, but stray dogs roaming the streets often cause a lot of trouble for people... To protect people from aggressive dogs, the Supreme Court has said that such dogs should be vaccinated, sterilised and then released back..."

State governments need to establish a hotline for reporting violations. States and Union Territories are engaging in creating a national policy for stray dogs due to the increase in dog bite cases.

Various animal rights organisations and dog feeders protested in Mumbai against the Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from Delhi streets on August 14, 15, and 17. Protests included a march at Carter Road on August 14, a rally in Azad Maidan on the 15th, and a candlelight vigil in Andheri on the 17th. Numerous local animal welfare groups supported the protests.