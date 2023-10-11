Watch Hua Main Song: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Lock Lips Mid-Air In This Animal Track

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of love and passion as the highly anticipated romantic anthem of the year 'Hua Main' from the upcoming film 'Animal' is out now.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, this soulful melody is penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir and composed by Pritam. Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor, known for their magical collaborations in the past, continue to weave their spellbinding musical magic with 'Hua Main,' promising audiences an unforgettable musical experience.

The love song not only boasts a beautiful melody but also features the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The two can be seen locking lips multiple times in the film, and it traces their journey of rebelling against their families for the sake of love.

The song's poster, which showcased an electrifying and passionate kiss between the two stars, took the internet by storm, building immense anticipation for the track's release.

'Hua Main' keeps up to the hype and promises to be a visual and musical treat, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the much-anticipated film 'Animal.'

Meanwhile, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, and Bobby Deol will be seen playing the menacing antagonist. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023.