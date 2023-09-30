Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Down His Fees By 50 Per cent For Animal? | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

A recent report in Pinkvilla states that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has reduced his acting fees for Animal by 50 per cent. Ranbir's current market value is around Rs 70 crore per film. The actor's decision was to support the producers of Animal, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The sources added that Kapoor is charging a fee of Rs 30-35 crores for Animal. He will reportedly have a share of the profits if money is made on the film. "The amount of fees reduced by the actor has been spent on improving the production value of his gangster-drama," added the source.

A few days ago, on Ranbir's birthday, the teaser of Animal was unveiled, and it revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. The film is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi Inayat Verma, Hasleen Kaur, and Boney Kapoor, among others.

