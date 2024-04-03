'Ma*****od' To 'F**k': CBFC Removes Cuss Words In Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Family Star; Film Gets U/A Certificate

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star, which is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, has received U/A certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Parasuram, the film is touted to be a family drama and it has created quite a buzz before its release.

However, if media reports are to be believed, the CBFC has objected to the use of obscene words in the Telugu romantic-comedy.

The film was screened for the Censor Board in Hyderabad recently after which they asked the makers of Family Star to mute as many as five swear words used in the film. It has been stated in reports that the objectionable language was used in the scenes that are set in the United States.

Besides this, excessive use of liquor labels in one of the songs has also been removed. The duration of the film is around 2 hours and 43 minutes.

#Familystar - (UA)

Duration : 2 Hour 43Min 20sec

Censor cuts - 5 pic.twitter.com/LDYwqB85RK — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) April 3, 2024

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first onscreen collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi and Ravi Babu. Vijay's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna, will reportedly have a special appearance in the movie.

Family Star follows the journey of Vijay and Mrunal, navigating through a rollercoaster of emotions as they strive to comprehend each other's feelings.

Its trailer as well as songs have created quite a buzz on the internet and fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the film on the big screens.