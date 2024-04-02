 Vijay Deverakonda REACTS To Getting Trolled For His Remark On Debutant Directors: 'Considering Budgets Of My Films, Have To Be Responsible'
Vijay Deverakonda REACTS To Getting Trolled For His Remark On Debutant Directors: 'Considering Budgets Of My Films, Have To Be Responsible'

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda recently sparked a controversy after he commented on not working with debutant directors. During an interview with Indiaglitz, he said that the filmmakers should at least have one film that needs to be old.

"All of us get better with every film. First film is like having that practice match; it's like warming up. So I need them warm and ready for me, because when I come, I come all out. And I need them fully ready to be able to exploit me and use me. So I don't work with debutantes," he stated.

Ever since, several netizens have slammed him and called him 'arrogant.' The actor has now clarified his controversial statement. As reported by 123Telugu, during a press conference for his upcoming film Family Star, Deverakonda said, “Who will work with debutant actors if I lock debutant directors for my projects? New actors need them, and I am open to collaborating with them after a film, regardless of its box office performance.”

Further, Vijay said that he needs to understand the director's vision and expertise before committing to a project.

"Considering the substantial budgets of my films now, I have to be responsible and ensure I make informed decisions. Hence, I mentioned that I prefer directors with at least one movie under their belt, provided the script is compelling," added the Liger actor.

Meanwhile, Family Star is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 5, 2024.

