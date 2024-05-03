Priyanka Chopra On Pay Disparity: 'Took Me 22-Years To Get Paid Same Amount’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recent made the headlines as she turned producer for Women of My Billion, which premiered on 3rd May at Amazon Prime. Now after almost serving more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, and contributing some best film, PeeCee spoke about pay disparity for female leads in the industry.

In an interview with The Quint, Priyanka expressed, "I feel bad that we constantly talk about the film industry. There are so many industries across the board but the conversation needs to be improved when it comes to women. Gender equity is such an important conversation. It took me 22 years to be able to get paid the same amount as my male co-actor. There are so many CEO friends of mine that get paid 1/4th of what their predecessor got paid."

She added, "I was raised by a working mom. My mom's sisters were also working moms. I think even the moms that are not 'working moms' are working all day. I think women don't get enough credit for how much they work even if they don't necessarily have a job."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer. She also lent her voice to Disney Nature’s upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.