 Is Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT

Is Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's fans were eagerly waiting to see her at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, which took place on May 6 in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, she skipped the prestigious event.

Amid this, a new photo posted in a Reddit post by BollyBlindsNGossip is currently doing the rounds on social media. Deepika and Ranveer can be seen disembarking from a ship, prompting speculation among fans who believe they've spotted a tiny baby bump on the actress.

Check out the unseen photo:

Read Also
Pregnant Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Pose In New LOOK From Singham Again, Rohit...
article-image
In Deepika and Ranveer's recent picture, Deepika's tiny baby bump is quite visible.
byu/Prestigious_Bus7241 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani Video On Official Instagram Page & Ranveer...
article-image

In the viral photo, Deepika is seen wearing a long T-shirt and blue denim jeans. She kept her hair tied in a bun and wore white sneakers to complete her look. Ranveer, on the other hand, kept it casual in an all-white outfit.

Reacting to this, a fan guessed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Take a look at the comments:

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February 2024 with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The duo also mentioned that their baby is due in September this year.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ranveer alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Read Also
Nag Ashwin REACTS To Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's Comparison To Zendaya's Dune: 'It's Because Of The...
article-image

She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Whereas Ranveer has Don 3 with Kiara Advani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aukaat Kam Ho Jaati Hai': Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Neha Kakkar Clash Over Performing At Weddings On...

'Aukaat Kam Ho Jaati Hai': Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Neha Kakkar Clash Over Performing At Weddings On...

'Tereko Andar Aana Hai?': Irritated Varun Dhawan SNAPS At Pap As He Gets Spotted Outside Mumbai...

'Tereko Andar Aana Hai?': Irritated Varun Dhawan SNAPS At Pap As He Gets Spotted Outside Mumbai...

Sabyasachi Mukherjee Becomes FIRST Indian Designer To Walk Met Gala Carpet; Stuns In High Jewellery,...

Sabyasachi Mukherjee Becomes FIRST Indian Designer To Walk Met Gala Carpet; Stuns In High Jewellery,...

Met Gala 2024: Did Sabyasachi 'Copy Paste' Deepika Padukone's Old Look For Alia Bhatt? Netizens...

Met Gala 2024: Did Sabyasachi 'Copy Paste' Deepika Padukone's Old Look For Alia Bhatt? Netizens...

Is Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT

Is Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT