Is Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Visible In Unseen Photo With Ranveer Singh? Fans REACT

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's fans were eagerly waiting to see her at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, which took place on May 6 in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, she skipped the prestigious event.

Amid this, a new photo posted in a Reddit post by BollyBlindsNGossip is currently doing the rounds on social media. Deepika and Ranveer can be seen disembarking from a ship, prompting speculation among fans who believe they've spotted a tiny baby bump on the actress.

Check out the unseen photo:

In the viral photo, Deepika is seen wearing a long T-shirt and blue denim jeans. She kept her hair tied in a bun and wore white sneakers to complete her look. Ranveer, on the other hand, kept it casual in an all-white outfit.

Reacting to this, a fan guessed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Take a look at the comments:

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February 2024 with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The duo also mentioned that their baby is due in September this year.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ranveer alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Whereas Ranveer has Don 3 with Kiara Advani.