 Pregnant Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Pose In New LOOK From Singham Again, Rohit Shetty Calls Her 'My Hero'
Pregnant Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Pose In New LOOK From Singham Again, Rohit Shetty Calls Her 'My Hero'

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Days after mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's look as a cop from the sets of Singham Again went viral, Rohit Shetty, the film's director, took to his social media handle and shared a new look.

Shetty wrote, "MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI. LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone"

Check it out:

The Bajirao Mastani actress will be seen playing a character named Shakti Shetty in the film. In the look, Deepika was dressed in a cop uniform with her hair tied in a bun and is seen striking the iconic Singham pose.

Besides Padukone, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, in February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on their social media handles. They revealed that the baby will arrive in September this year.

The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others.

Next, the Piku actress will be seen with Prabhas in the sci-fi fantasy movie Kalki AD 2898, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

