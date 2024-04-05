Is Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone SKIPPING Met Gala 2024? Here's What We Know | Photo Via Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Fighter, is currently expecting her first baby with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. It has been reported that the actress will be skipping the 2024 Met Gala, not due to her pregnancy but due to her prior work commitments.

According to ETimes, “Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s MET Gala, especially considering she is India’s biggest global brand ambassador."

The source added, "However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for ‘Singham 3’ which is slated to release later this year along with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s MET Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year’s event.”

It looks like those waiting to see Padukone at the Met Gala might have to wait a little longer.

Deepika has been attending the Met Gala since 2017, when she made a stunning debut in a sleek ivory-white satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on 6 May, 2024 in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code is The Garden of Time.