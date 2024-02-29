When Deepika Padukone Said She's Looking 'Forward' To Having Her Own Family With Ranveer Singh

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took their fans by surprise after they announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared a post on Instagram with the due date - September 2024.

A few days ago, a source told The Week that Deepika is currently in her second trimester.

Check it out:

Earlier in January 2024, Deepika talked about becoming a mother and starting her own family with Ranveer. In a statement given to Vogue Singapore, the actress said, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Further, the Pathaan actress also reflected on her upbringing by her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, emphasising the importance of staying grounded despite fame and money.

“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children," added Padukone.

The duo got married in 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.