 Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Celebrate Valentine's Day Together, UNSEEN Photo Goes Viral
A new picture of Deepika and Ranveer is now going viral on the internet in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning on to each other

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been keeping their PDA low of late, however, time and again, photos from their hushed vacations and outings surface on the internet, courtesy, their fans and colleagues. Unlike many other B-Town couples, the two refrained from posting their Valentine's Day wishes on social media on Wednesday, but looks like they indeed were together the whole day.

A new picture of Deepika and Ranveer is now going viral on the internet in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning on to each other with a friend by their side.

From the photo, it seems that the two were shooting for something new, probably a commercial, however, details about the same have been kept under wraps.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on set for new TVC
byu/Prestigious_Bus7241 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Deepika and Ranveer can be seen twinning in breezy blue co-ord sets and flashing their million dollar smiles at the camera. "Bringing in Valentine's Day by shooting with the most adorable couple," the caption on the photo read.

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently seen playing an Air Force officer in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

She will be next seen in the magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, released on May 9, 2024. She also has the remake of the Hollywood classic, The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she is set to become the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with her role of Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

Ranveer will also bring back his role of Simbba in Singham Again, and he is currently busy with the shoot of the mega film. He is also set to play the all new Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

