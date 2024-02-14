Valentine's Day 2024: Anushka-Virat to Deepika-Ranveer, Most Loved Married Couples Of B-Town

By: Sachin T | February 14, 2024
As the world celebrates Valentine's Day on February 14, we've curated a list of some of the most loved married couples in B-Town. And the couple that tops the list has to be Bollywood royalty, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and have been setting partner goals since then
In the following year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married, and they have time and again proven their love for each other by standing by one another through thick and thin
Regarded as one of the cutest couples in tinsel town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often seen indulging in some mushy PDA ever since their hush hush wedding in 2022
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took the internet by storm when they got married in 2023 and they have been sending their fans into a tizzy with their mushy posts
Talk about much-loved Bollywood couples and the one name that cannot be missed from the list is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in 2012
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shattered stereotypes when they got married in 2018 despite their massive age difference. The couple is drenched in love for each other and are seen spending most of their time together despite their busy schedules
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and they have set goals with their marriage and parenthood
Dharmendra and Hema Malini's is a love story tested by time and even after all these years, they are head over heels in love with each other
Thanks For Reading!