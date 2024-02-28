WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted For First Time Amid Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Rumours; Hides Face In Oversized Hoodie, Glasses

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh made a surprise appearance at the Mumbai airport late on Tuesday night as he returned to the city from an undisclosed location. The actor, who is usually seen engaging in fun banters with the paparazzi, remained calm as he walked out of the airport, all covered in a black hoodie and glasses.

Ranveer was spotted for the first time ever since reports that his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, was pregnant with the couple's first child, surfaced online.

The actor was seen wearing an oversized black hoodie which almost covered his entire face, and he even went ahead to cover his eyes with black shades. He almost looked unrecognisable in the avatar, but eagle-eyed paps were quick to spot him and rush to him for photos.

While the actor obliged them with pictures for a hot minute, he was seen quickly zooming off in his car, without any further interaction with the shutterbugs.

A section of his fans also wondered if the actor has a new look to flaunt in his upcoming film, Don 3, and that he was hiding it for now to build the anticipation around the film. Ranveer is known for experimenting with his looks in almost every film and going to lengths to get into the skin of a character, so it won't come as a surprise if he decides to get a complete makeover for the ambitious project, Don 3.

Besides Don 3, Ranveer will also be seen reprising his role of the daring cop Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film of his cop universe -- Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and introduces Deepika Padukone as the first lady cop of the universe.

If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is planning a film with Ranveer and Deepika in lead, but no official announcement has been dropped yet.

On the personal front, Deepika grabbed eyeballs during her recent appearance at the BAFTA Awards and speculations about her being pregnant and trying to hide her baby bump under her saree went viral. What added further fuel to the fire was a report which stated that the couple was indeed expecting their first child, and that the actress is currently in her second trimester.