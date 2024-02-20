Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Pregnant With First Child, Actress In Second Trimester: Report

Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika Padukone during their holiday in the Maldives. |

Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly set to welcome their first child together six years after their marriage. Fans of the couple were delighted as a report claimed that the actress was indeed pregnant and that the couple will make the official announcement soon.

As per a report in The Week, Deepika is currently in her second trimester, and a joyous announcement can be expected soon.

"A source close to Padukone says the actor is said to be in her second trimester," the report stated.

Deepika sparked pregnancy rumours recently after she was seen wearing a shimmery white saree at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday. The actress was seen elegantly carrying the six yards, however, netizens felt that she was trying to hide her baby bump.

Multiple comments under her photos showed fans wondering if the actress was indeed pregnant.

Neither Deepika nor Ranveer have commented on the reports yet.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. They fell in love during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela -- Ram Leela, and have been going strong ever since.

The couple has time and again expressed their desire to have children and have sparked pregnancy rumours several times in the past. They have also admitted in public that they want multiple kids playing around them and that that they were indeed looking forward to embracing the new chapter of their lives.

A few months ago, Deepika had gushed at an event, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."