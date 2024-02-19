American X User Apologises For Calling Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA After Actress' Fans Hit Back

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the recent British Academy Film Awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs. She presented the award for the Best Film Not in English Language to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. Deepika is winning hearts of her fans for her appearance at the star-studded event. Several pictures and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Deepika made heads turn on the red carpet as she donned a golden and silver-hued shimmery Sabyasachi saree with sequins work. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves.

Reacting to one of her red carpet photos, a user wrote, "Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this." Replying to this, another user wrote, "Idk but that outfit is everything 😭😭 watching some random girl eat so bad and then there’ll be dua in a plain black gown."

However, this did not go down well with Deepika's fans, who trolled the user for not knowing who the actress is. In the comments section, a fan wrote, "RANDOM? She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood."

Idk but that outfit is everything 😭😭 watching some random girl eat so bad and then there’ll be dua in a plain black gown 🤡 — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024

Another wrote, "Ain't no way you called Deepika random."

"If she got invited to the BAFTAs red carpet why would you call her “a random girl”?" read another comment.

"India's biggest superstar is not someone random trust me," a fan wrote.

Another added, "Girl she is no random girl..she is deepika padukone. You might not be aware of her but she is a big deal."

However, after getting brutally trolled, the user issued an apology and praised Deepika's red carpet look. She wrote, "Idk I’m sorry 😭 i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look."

Idk I’m sorry 😭 i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Deepika will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabha and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.