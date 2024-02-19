Deepika Padukone Dazzles In Sabyasachi Saree On BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet

By: Sachin T | February 19, 2024
Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone made India proud on a global scale as she turned one of the presenters for BAFTA Awards 2024
The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday and Deepika made sure to add all the glitter and glam to the red carpet
She sashayed down the red carpet representing India in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, flaunting her roots but not without a dash of oomph
She won over the public and paparazzi on the red carpet as she flashed her billion dollar smile at them and made a smashing entry
She even obliged her fans with autographs and photos, making it an event worth remembering both for herself and her fans across the globe
All eyes were on Deepika as she got off her car and walked down towards the BAFTA centre-stage
Deepika presented the award for the Best Film Not In The English Language category
