BAFTA Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. The prestigious night was hosted by actor David Tennant, and it saw Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer take home a total of seven awards -- the highest number at the event.
The BAFTA 2024 was even more special for the desi audience as India's very own Deepika Padukone made the country proud as she was one of the presenters at the ceremony and presented the award for the Best Film Not In The English Language category.
Check out full list of winners:
Best Film - Oppenheimer
Best Actress - Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress - Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Costume Design - Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Outstanding British Film - The Zone of Interest
British Short Animation - Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Best British Short Film - Jellyfish and Lobster
Best Original Score - Oppenheimer
Best Documentary - 20 Days In Mariupol
Best Adapted Screenplay - American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer
Best Editing - Oppenheimer
Film Not In The English Language - The Zone Of Interest
Original Screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall