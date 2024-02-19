BAFTA Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. The prestigious night was hosted by actor David Tennant, and it saw Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer take home a total of seven awards -- the highest number at the event.

The BAFTA 2024 was even more special for the desi audience as India's very own Deepika Padukone made the country proud as she was one of the presenters at the ceremony and presented the award for the Best Film Not In The English Language category.

Check out full list of winners:

Best Film - Oppenheimer

Best Actress - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress - Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Costume Design - Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Outstanding British Film - The Zone of Interest

British Short Animation - Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Best British Short Film - Jellyfish and Lobster

Best Original Score - Oppenheimer

Best Documentary - 20 Days In Mariupol

Best Adapted Screenplay - American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer

Best Editing - Oppenheimer

Film Not In The English Language - The Zone Of Interest

Original Screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall