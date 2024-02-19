Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024: Actress Fixes Saree, Does Last-Minute Touch Up; See BTS Photos

By: Sachin T | February 19, 2024
Actress Deepika Padukone once again made India proud as she represented the country at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London on February 18
Deepika made heads turn with her appearance at the global event and is garnering praises from not only her Indian fans but she also gained international fans
Deepika, who was one of the presenters, stunned in a shimmery Sabyasachi saree. Several backstage pictures of the actress have gone viral on social media platforms
One of the now-viral photos shows her making last minute adjustments and fixing her saree before presenting the award
In another candid photo, the Fighter actress is seen all smiles as she walks down the stairs with her team
Deepika also posed dramatically in the Indian attire before hitting the red carpet
While presenting the award for Best Film Not In English Language, Deepika said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are... "
