 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage; To Welcome Baby In September 2024
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Bollywood's favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child together six years after their marriage. On Thursday morning, the actors took their fans by surprise as they announced the good news on social media.

They took to their Instagram handle to share a note.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. They fell in love during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela -- Ram Leela, and have been going strong ever since.

The couple has time and again expressed their desire to have children and have sparked pregnancy rumours several times in the past, however, this time, the news indeed seems to be true.

