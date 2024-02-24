 Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Guest List REVEALED
Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple's pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3.

It is expected to be a star-studded affair, and several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan, among others, are said to be present at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

If reports are to be believed, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji will be part of the celebrations.

According to a report in India Today, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and music composer duo Ajay-Atul will also be setting the stage on fire with their performances. Several prominent names from business and sports will also be in attendance.

Recently, the soon-to-be-married couple initiated their pre-wedding festivities with a traditional 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony in Jamnagar.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in January 2023 in a traditional ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai.

