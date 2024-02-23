Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: From 'Jungle Fever' To 'Desi Romance', Dress Code For Guests

The youngest Ambani scion, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, but ahead of the wedding, the families have planned a grand three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pre-wedding celebration will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 3.

For the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations.

The theme for the first day has been labelled as 'An Evening in Everland', and the dress code for the same has been listed as 'elegant cocktail'.

The second day is set to have a jungle theme, named 'A Walk on the Wildside', highlighting Anant's love for the nature and wildlife. The dress code for the day has been tagged as 'jungle fever'. The event will reportedly be held at the animal rescue centre set up by the Ambanis in Jamnagar and the guests have been asked to wear comfortable shoes and outfits.

On the night of Day 2, the Ambanis have also organised a gala called Mela Rouge, for which the dress code has been assigned as 'dazzling desi romance'.

The third and final day also has two events -- 'Tusker Trails' with casual chic dressing in the morning and 'Hashtakshar' in the evening with heritage Indianwear dress code.

All the guests will be flown down to Jamnagar in chartered flights on March 1, and they have been requested to carry only three bags per couple.