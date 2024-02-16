Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Mukesh Ambani Gave THIS Advice To Him That He Swears By

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor received the best actor award at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night, and during his acceptance speech, he revealed the one valuable life lesson that has been taught to him by none other than entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, aka, his 'Mukesh Bhai'.

Ranbir shared that he has just three simple rules and goals in his life that he swears by. "My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai, who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart'," he shared.

He went on to say that his second goal is to be a good son in life, be it in the role of a father, husband or friend.

"Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me," Ranbir shared.

Ambani, who was one of the esteemed guests at the event, was seen clapping and cheering for Ranbir as the actor accepted his award.

The year 2023 was an eventful one for Ranbir, who first starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which released in February, followed by his year-end blockbuster, Animal. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2023.

He will be next seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The film will see Sai Pallavi play Sita and Yash essay the role of Ravan.

Besides, Ranbir is all set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years for his upcoming film Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.