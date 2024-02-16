Ranbir Kapoor Protects Jeetendra From Mob, Escorts Him To Car Post Mumbai Event - Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor won the hearts of netizens after he was seen escorting veteran actor Jeetendra to his car and protecting him from the crowd post an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. He was seen holding the legendary actor close and making sure he reached his car safely.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Ranbir can be seen holding Jeetendra's hand tight as they stepped out of the venue and the paparazzi mobbed them for photos and videos.

Ranbir made sure Jeetendra reached his car without any hassle, and the veteran actor was seen getting moved by the gesture. He hugged and kissed the Animal actor affectionately and also gushed about how beautiful his daughter Raha was.

Jeetendra even asked Ranbir to go back to his car, but the latter was adamant about seeing him off first and only after the veteran actor was seated inside, he headed towards his car.

Ranbir's gesture won the hearts of netizens and they exclaimed how well mannered he was towards the veteran star. "The way he respects his elders, co-stars and family," a user commented, while another wrote, "He is the sweetest star."

On the work front, Ranbir is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayan. The magnum opus will feature Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF fame Yash as the demon king Ravan. Reportedly, Sunny Deol has been roped in to play Lord Hanuman.

Besides, Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.