Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ambanis & Others Grace Mumbai Event [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | February 15, 2024

Several Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and politicians attended an award show in Mumbai on Thursday evening

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome as usual in an all-black outfit

Veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar also attended the star-studded event

Manjrekar and Ranbir met on the red carpet and hugged each other

Businessman Mukesh Ambani also arrived at the event with his daughter and son-in-law

While Isha Ambani opted for a black saree for the event, her husband, businessman Anand Piramal was spotted in a navy blue formal suit

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis' wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis, opted for a bottle green traditional outfit

Thanks For Reading!

Love Alia Bhatt's Green Gradient Pantsuit? Here's How Much It Costs
Find out More