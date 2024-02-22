 From Bill Gates To Mark Zuckerberg; Check Out List Of International Guests To Attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Ceremony In Jamnagar
In addition to the lavish pre-wedding ceremony with numerous international guests, the couple will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Updated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Ceremony In Jamnagar

One of the most awaited weddings this year is that of India's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The pre-wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3 and is expected to be a grand event with guests from India and around the globe. In addition to the lavish pre-wedding ceremony with numerous international guests, the couple will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

According to an Economic Times report, the international guest list for the pre-wedding ceremony includes celebrities, CEOs, investors, and politicians from across the globe. The list includes Bill Gates (Microsoft Founder), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO), Bob Iger (Disney CEO), Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone chairman), Ivanka Trump (Former adviser to the President of the USA), Ted Pick (Morgan Stanley CEO), among others.

Others on the list include Brian Thomas Moynihan (Bank of America chairman), Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Qatar Premier), Yuri Miner (tech investor), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe CEO), James Murdoch (Lupa System CEO), Zhang Lei (Hillhouse Capital founder), Murray Auchincloss (BP chief executive), John Chambers (Former Cisco chairman), John Elkan (Exor CEO), Bruce Flatt (Brookfield Asset Management CEO), Carlos Slim (Mexican business magnate), Ajit Jain (Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations), Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, among various others.

