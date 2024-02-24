Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh To Perform In Jamnagar

Business tycoon AND Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Amabni's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. However, the Ambani family has planned a grand three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1. The festivities will conclude on March 3.

Several Indian as well as international celebrities are expected to perform at the grand event. According to a report in India Today, Hollywood pop-icon Rihanna and Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will enthrall the guests with their performances.

Singer Arijit Singh and music composer duo Ajay-Atul will also entertain the audience with their performances. Reportedly, another highlight will be world-renowned Illusionist David Blaine's act.

It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations.

The theme for the first day has been labelled as 'An Evening in Everland', and the dress code for the same has been listed as 'elegant cocktail'.

The second day is set to have a jungle theme, named 'A Walk on the Wildside', highlighting Anant's love for the nature and wildlife. The dress code for the day has been tagged as 'jungle fever'. The event will reportedly be held at the animal rescue centre set up by the Ambanis in Jamnagar and the guests have been asked to wear comfortable shoes and outfits.

Ambanis have also organised a gala called Mela Rouge, for which the dress code has been assigned as 'dazzling desi romance'. The third and final day also has two events -- 'Tusker Trails' with casual chic dressing in the morning and 'Hashtakshar' in the evening with heritage Indian wear dress code.

All the guests will be flown down to Jamnagar in chartered flights on March 1, and they have been requested to carry only three bags per couple.

Reportedly, the pre-wedding will be attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky-Katrina, Saif-Kareena, Ranveer-Deepika, Karan Johar and others.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.